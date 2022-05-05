Throughout history, technological innovation has helped human society progress by facilitating previously unimaginable industrial achievements.

From the invention of the wheel to the industrial revolution to the invention of the telephone to the invention of the internet, technology has been essential for the health and growth of a civilization.



Over the last two decades, advancements in internet technology have enabled entrepreneurs, artists, musicians, and other creatives to take advantage of newly formed businesses and marketing opportunities.

In particular, advancements in and wide adoption of social media have had a uniquely positive effect on entrepreneurs in all industries. This effect is difficult to quantify as, for the first time in history, countless entrepreneurs can communicate with and sell products & services directly to hyper-specific niches of demographics and psychographics across the globe.



Justin Nelson is a market-disrupting entrepreneur sitting at the intersection of technology and real estate. As a 25-year-old, the young entrepreneur grew up with social media at the same time the industry matured itself. Becoming fluent in the nuances of social media content creation and consumption habits across various platforms, Justin Nelson was perfectly equipped to translate this know-that and know-how into a scalable business.

As a 21-year-old, Justin Nelson started Sphere Rocket VA as a real estate social media training program. Drawing upon his innate social media knowledge as well as his 5 years of experience managing the social media and marketing division of his father’s real estate practice, Justin Nelson understood he had a unique opportunity to provide value to real estate agents unfamiliar with social media — and make money doing it.

In fact, the idea for the company came to Justin Nelson while he was in the midst of a 300-day road tour focused on teaching real estate agents the value of social media. Honing his skills teaching over 1,000 agents across 35 states in over 135 locations, Justin Nelson ’s program became essential learning for any real estate agent looking to improve their social media marketing.



Like all successful entrepreneurs, Justin Nelson was prepared to adjust his business if need be. Keeping his ears to the ground, throwing away his ego, and listening to his users as well as the market, Justin Nelson eventually pivoted his company’s core business.

Despite having over 1,000 paying active monthly clients, Justin Nelson saw a bigger opportunity for Sphere Rocket VA in the Virtual Assistant space. Realizing that, with technology, he could pair a large international supply of people looking for work with the excessive demand for virtual help, Justin Nelson seamlessly transitioned Sphere Rocket VA into the market-leading virtual assistant placement service it is today.



Working mostly with people in the real estate industry, although not exclusively, Sphere Rocket VA matches entrepreneurs, CEOs, or anyone who needs help with a capable virtual assistant who can assist them with all sorts of tasks, menial as well as significant. Justin Nelson and the Sphere Rocket VA team have certainly found product market fit in 2020 as they helped over 3,200 real estate agents find full-time virtual assistants who are successfully servicing their professional needs for just $500 a month.



Building his social media, technological, and entrepreneurial skills since joining his father’s real estate practice as a 16-year-old, Justin Nelson has a proven entrepreneurial track record despite his young age. In addition to managing a 50+ person team in order to support his thriving Colorado and Tennessee real estate endeavors, Justin Nelson manages a team of 95 offshore virtual assistants as well as 8 US-based employees as the founder and CEO of Sphere Rocket VA.



We will be following Justin Nelson’s and Sphere Rocket VA’s next moves closely.