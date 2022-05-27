Popular Digital Marketer and PR strategist, Adegoke Pamilerin popularly known as Pam Pam has disclosed how he became a Digital Marketing and PR expert after meeting Ayeni Adekunle Samuel of Black House Media.

The graduate of Marine Engineering said he had no prior knowledge of Public Relations and Digital Marketing when he met his former boss but he learnt on the job within six months.

According to the popular influencer, after he finished in school, he started attending conferences and he met the founder of Black House Media who taught him Digital marketing, content management, Brief, among others.

He said, “When I was done with school, you know people look for jobs and the rest of it, but for me, I started going to conferences. That was how I met my former boss, Ayeni Adekunle Samuel of Black House Media.

“So I approached him and I said I will love to work for his company even though at that point I had no idea what his company does. I had no idea what PR was. I had no idea what digital marketing was. I was just a new guy, and I feel like everybody was talking to that man, I’m like I don’t know but everyone was talking to that man, it feels like he’s a popular person, then I approached him.

“Then I went for an interview, not an interview per se, it was just like a question and answer thing. The only question he asked was my town or state of origin. He also asked about my field of study, my religion, whether I drink or smoke. I can never forget those questions because I was just 19 in 2014 and I don’t do all those things then.

“That was how it started. I was an intern for like six months. That’s where I learnt the job. So I basically learnt everything about the job in six months. Actually, I got to experience it for like 7 months before my appraisal was done. I got 98% in the appraisal just like that. It was the highest so far in the company. Maybe someone has 99% now, I don’t know. That was years ago.”

Speaking about his role as an intern at BlackHouse Media, Pamilerin said he was exposed to everything, including Digital marketing, content management, and others.

“I was doing everything and at some point, I was sourcing for contents for the company’s online newspaper, that was Net.NG. I was the head for Orin.ng. I was also a graphic designer.

“So basically, I was in all departments, except the accounts department,” he added.