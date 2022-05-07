In response to accelerated company growth HotForex has announced its expansion in product offering, noting that the company is undergoing a visual transformation of its corporate name and logo, going by the name of HFM.

HF Markets Group CEO George Koumantaris Made this known stating that the company has broadened its reach beyond Forex trading.

“The move is aiming to highlight the wide variety of financial markets clients can access and the continuous efforts to offer a seamless trading experience to clients regardless of trading ability and geographic location.

“This is a major milestone for the company which marks its transformation into a one-stop broker destination for clients.

“This new and evolving positioning perfectly illustrates our growing ambition in the industry and signifies the expanded product range now available that goes way beyond forex, also offering stocks, commodities, indices, ETFs, and much more.

“We feel it’s important to let people know what HFM stands for and that the new name will allow us to leverage and become a future-ready company.

“HotForex was founded in 2010 and over the years it has distinguished itself from others as a global multi-asset broker providing access to the financial markets to millions of traders and investors worldwide.

“The company’s ethos has always been built on honesty, openness, and transparency. These are the principles that have kept the company not only running seamlessly for the past decade and growing rapidly over this time, but it is something that HFM will embrace as they are entering a new era.