By Precious Chukwudi



It has been an intense week, as the grand finale of AMVCA 2022 (Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards) is fast approaching. It’s Saturday, May 14.

The nominees in the various categories cannot wait. Well, we feel so.

A total of 33 categories have been announced, 12 of which are open to public voting. The winner in the Best Soundtrack category would walk away with one million Naira.

The Best Online Social Content Creator was introduced as a new category. This category would feature social media content creators like Mr. Macaroni, Taaooma, Tee Kuro, Elozonam, Oga Sabinus, Jacqueline Suowari and others

Here are some of the categories up for grabs at the AMVCA 2022

1. Best actress in a comedy

2. Best actor in a comedy

3. Best supporting actress

4. Best supporting actor

5. Best actress in a drama

6. Best actor in a drama

7. Best short film or online video

8. Best Indigenous language – Yoruba

9. Best indigenous language – Hausa

10. Best Indigenous language -Igbo

11. Best Indigenous language – Swahili

12. Best art director

13. Best costume designer

14. Best lighting designer

15. Best picture editor

16. Best sound editor

17. Best sound track

18. Best Makeup

19. Best Writer

20. Best Cinematographer

21. Best movie Southern Africa

22. Best movie East Africa

23. Best movie West Africa

24. Best overall movie

25. Best Television series

26. The Multichoice talent factory

27. Best Director

28. Best Documentary

29. Best social online content creator

30. Best Africa Magic Original Drama series

31. Best Africa Magic Original Comedy series

Other awards that would be given on the night are: Trailblazer, Best Dressed Male and Best Dressed Female.