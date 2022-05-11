By Precious Chukwudi
It has been an intense week, as the grand finale of AMVCA 2022 (Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards) is fast approaching. It’s Saturday, May 14.
The nominees in the various categories cannot wait. Well, we feel so.
A total of 33 categories have been announced, 12 of which are open to public voting. The winner in the Best Soundtrack category would walk away with one million Naira.
The Best Online Social Content Creator was introduced as a new category. This category would feature social media content creators like Mr. Macaroni, Taaooma, Tee Kuro, Elozonam, Oga Sabinus, Jacqueline Suowari and others
Here are some of the categories up for grabs at the AMVCA 2022
1. Best actress in a comedy
2. Best actor in a comedy
3. Best supporting actress
4. Best supporting actor
5. Best actress in a drama
6. Best actor in a drama
7. Best short film or online video
8. Best Indigenous language – Yoruba
9. Best indigenous language – Hausa
10. Best Indigenous language -Igbo
11. Best Indigenous language – Swahili
12. Best art director
13. Best costume designer
14. Best lighting designer
15. Best picture editor
16. Best sound editor
17. Best sound track
18. Best Makeup
19. Best Writer
20. Best Cinematographer
21. Best movie Southern Africa
22. Best movie East Africa
23. Best movie West Africa
24. Best overall movie
25. Best Television series
26. The Multichoice talent factory
27. Best Director
28. Best Documentary
29. Best social online content creator
30. Best Africa Magic Original Drama series
31. Best Africa Magic Original Comedy series
Other awards that would be given on the night are: Trailblazer, Best Dressed Male and Best Dressed Female.