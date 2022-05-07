Zabira Technologies has unveiled a renowned actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, as Brand Ambassador for Grip, a new digital exchange platform for fast transactions and ease of payments.

Grip is an innovative and timely interface where users can confidently trade gift cards, fund bet and lottery wallets including payment of all utility bills from electricity, cable subscription to even airtime top-up.

The platform boasts of being the fastest in turnaround time for payments across board and the introduction of a monthly reward system for active traders makes Grip.ng a flagship among contemporaries.

With roll out of brand ambassadorship, the creative stability of the Ninalowo brand is expected to resonates deeply with the core values of Grip.ng and it is also gives assurance to the existing clientele of the platform’s commitment to making their lives easier with successful digital exchanges in real time.

Interestingly, Grip.ng is not only set to positively change the dynamics of digital exchanges, customers satisfaction is a major core value hence clients are able to walk-into the physical office to put a face to the brand and to have a most satisfying user experience.