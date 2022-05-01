.

Governor Udom Emmanuel Of Akwa Ibom State has applauded the peaceful and smooth conduct of congresses for the emergence of Ward ad-hoc delegates across the State.

Speaking at the venue of the Awa Ward 1 Congress conducted in the Qua Iboe Church Group School, Awa Iman, in Onna LGA, Governor Emmanuel told the mammoth crowd that he was very pleased not just with the large turnout but with the peaceful and orderly manner the congress was managed by the PDP headquarters in the State. “This is a very impressive exercise and from the reports I am receiving across the State, I am proud that our party and our State, in particular, have acquitted themselves as the home of peace”, he said.

Similarly, major stakeholders of the PDP in Nsit Ubium Local Government Area including Pastor Umo Eno, the leading PDP governorship aspirant, Senator Effiong Bob and Iniobong Ekong, applauded the congresses in their wards as smooth and peaceful. Addressing the media at their respective wards shortly after the exercise, the stakeholders expressed gratitude to voters for their peaceful conduct and the high level of decorum displayed throughout the process.

Senator Bob who is also the political leader of the Uyo Senatorial District noted that PDP in the State has a long history of inclusiveness, stressing that he was not surprised by the outcome.

Also speaking, Pastor Umo Eno, who was earlier in the week screened and certified to contest the governorship primaries, expressed satisfaction with the process and commended members for the rare display of purposefulness. He congratulated all the delegates who emerged winners and expressed the hope that they will represent their constituencies well in the upcoming party primaries.

Etinan LGA with its eleven wards also concluded its congresses successfully too under the watchful eyes and active participation of Paul Ekpo, former State Chairman and National Ex-officio member, and Isantim Kenneth Okon, the former LGA Chairman. Both of them described the exercise as successful and peaceful. “We are very organised and coordinated. We have also followed the electoral process as spelt out by electoral law and the party constitution”.

Our reporters in Etim Ekpo LGA quoted Barr. Emmanuel Enoidem, former National Legal Adviser Of PDP and currently the National Chairman Of Maintain Peace Movement, MPM, as commending Governor Emmanuel and the leadership of the party for ensuring an all-inclusive and rancour-free exercise throughout the State.

Vanguard News Nigeria