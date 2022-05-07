In the spirit of resign-before-participating-in-politics directive to civil and public servants, a group called Concerned PDP Vanguard has squealed over the participation of a serving Federal Civil Service permanent secretary in the PDP screening process for gubernatorial aspirants in Bauchi State.

“It has come to our notice that Dr. Babayo Ardo, the current permanent secretary in the ministry of Niger Delta attended the PDP gubernatorial screening in Bauchi in clear contravention of the civil service rules which prohibits serving civil servants from participating in such activities,” the group complained in a statement by Comrade Sani Kabiru.

The group recalled: “For the avoidance of doubt, the Head of Service of the Federation recently issued a circular wherein she reiterated the position of the law which prohibits civil servants from participating in nominations exercises or party primaries.”

The Concerned PDP Vanguar