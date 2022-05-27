Gbajabiamila

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has won, unopposed, the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for Surulere 1 Federal Constituency.

The primary election took place at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere on Friday with a total of 30 delegates present, who voted Gbajabiamila in as the candidate of the APC.

Gbajabiamila’s constituents, who turned out to witness the historic event, jubilated after the Speaker was confirmed as the candidate of the party, being the only aspirant as no one collected a nomination form to contest against him.

Gbajabiamila, who has been the member representing the federal constituency since 2003, is seeking to return to the House for a historic sixth term.

Gbajabiamila has been providing excellent representation to the people of Surulere 1 since they first elected him to the Green Chamber. He had initiated many people-oriented programmes and empowerment outreaches that changed the lives of the people.

As the Speaker from June 2019 to date, Gbajabiamila has doubled his efforts in bringing infrastructural development not just to Surulere, but also to other parts of Lagos State.

Gbajabiamila’s main interests are in the education and health sectors, in which he has provided many interventions across the board.

According to one of the delegates, Chief Mrs Bamidele Hussein, he deserves the peoples backing because of all he has done for the constituency.

“This is in appreciation of what he has done for us in Surulere. He brought a lot: empowerment, free medical services¸ reconstruction of many roads with solar lights, building and renovation of schools, supply of educational materials, both electronic and others, to students and teachers, and he equipped existing hospitals and built new ones. Look, he has done a lot and has positively touched the lives of all in Surulere beyond our expectations. Surulere loves him,” she said.

Similarly, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase has emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Wase Federal Constituency of Plateau State.

READ ALSO:

Declaring the results of the primary election conducted on Friday, Chairman of the party’s electoral committee, Adie Ferdinand said the Deputy Speaker scored 59 votes to emerge as APC candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to the chairman of the electoral committee, 60 delegates were registered for the primaries, out of which 59 cast their ballots and one was absent.

“The Deputy Speaker has scored 59 votes to emege as candidate for the APC in Wase Federal Constituency while the other candidates didn’t get any votes

In his acceptance speech, the Deputy Speaker thanked the delegates and leadership of APC for re-electing him their flagbearer.

He stressed the need for unity among party stakeholders in the state, saying what the party needs at this time is the cooperation and support from every citizen of the state for accelerate growth and development.

The Deputy Speaker in a statement by his media aide, Mohammed Umar Puma also thanked members of his team for supporting and working hard to produce good results, and assured that the confidence reposed in him would spur him to deliver more dividends of democracy to the people.

He assured the people of Wase Federal Constituency that the milestone attained through his representation, which led to his overwhelming affirmation as the APC candidate, will give him the inspiration and courage to face the challenges that lie ahead.

Vanguard News Nigeria