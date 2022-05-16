By David Royal

The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere has offered to relocate the family of late Deborah Samuel to Port Harcourt.

Vanguard reports that late Deborah Samuel, a second-year student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, was killed by fellow students on Friday, following an allegation that she had blasphemed Muhammad (SAW), the Prophet of Islam on Thursday.

The news of the killing of the young lady became a matter of concern and many Nigerians have demanded an impartial, extensive probe into all that happened before and during the incident.

After the incident, Deborah’s mother, Mrs. Alheri Emmanuel vowed never to allow any of her remaining seven children go to school again to avoid the fate that befell her promising daughter.

The husband and father of the slain Deborah, Mr. Emmanuel Garba, declared that as a good Christian, he and the family had resolved not to seek any redress from court over the loss of their daughter but leave everything to God.

Reacting to this, Apostle Chibuzor took to his social media platforms to ask those who are in contact with Deborah’s family to reach out to him as soon as possible, promising to relocate the entire family to Port Harcourt to begin a new leaf.

He wrote “I just watched a video clip where the parents of Deborah Samuel said they will not be sending there children to school again. GOD FORBID.

“Anyone with there contacts should inform them immediately that I Apostle chibuzor chinyere the general overseas of OPM Church is relocating them to port harcourt.



“They would be staying in one of the OPM free estates were they will never pay rent forever.

All there children are given automatic scholarship in OPM Free schools.



“I will get the father a job and I also open a shop for the mother.

Please get in touch with them immediately. God bless you pls continue to share until it get to them.”

