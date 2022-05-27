By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar (rtd) has emerged as the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after scoring a total vote of 370 to defeat Sentor Halliru Dauda.

Mr Jika came second with 278 votes, Nura Manu Soro polled 269 votes, Musa Babayo Talba scored 70 votes, Mahmud Maijama’a scored 8 votes while Dr Muhammed Ali Pate got zero votes.

Mr Sadique joined the governorship race for 2023 under APC.

He was appointed and confirmed an Ambassador after several years of serving as Chief of Air Staff.