Senator Arthur Nzeribe

Senator Francis Arthur Nzeribe, a Second Republic politician, is dead. He was 83 years old.

A source confirmed the news to Vanguard.

Here are some things to know about Arthur Nzeribe.

Nzeribe was a multi-billionaire investment mogul. He was born in Oguta, Imo Stateon November2.

On June 10, 1993, Nzeribe tried to stop the election, relying on a court order that his group, Association for Better Nigeria (ABN), got from a midnight ruling from late Justice Bassey Ikpeme of Abuja High Court. ABN was known to be pro-Babangida.

His father, Oyimba Nzeribe, was a lawyer and former state counsel, and his grandfather, Akpati Nzeribe, held the traditional title of Ogbuagu, Oshiji, Damanze Oyimba of Oguta.

Sadly, he lost his mother when he was a primary school pupil, while his father was away in Britain studying law, however, his care was taken over by Catholic priests who were involved in furthering his education.

In 1957, he travelled to Lagos where he obtained employment with Nigeria Port Authority as an engineering cadet, and a year later, he received a scholarship from the NPA to study marine engineering.

Arthur Nzeribe was elected Senator for the Imo Orlu constituency in 1999 and was reelected in 2003.

His second wife is the sister of Hajia Asabe Yar’Adua, wife of the late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, who was the brother of President Umaru Yar’Adua.