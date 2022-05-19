In a bid towards rewarding its loyal customers, PISI Integrated Service, yesterday, unveiled new lotto.

The company in a statement, by its Managing Director, Omar Farouk Edewor, noted that, the organisation has come up with new promos spin and win and 5 Lotto.

“The game allows millions of Nigerians across the country to win up to N200,000,000 daily.

“The game is an SMS and USSD based lottery made up of two mobile lottery games, spin and win, and 5 Lotto.

“Its an instant win game where players can win data, airtime and cash prizes instantly, while 5 Lotto is a number-based lottery; players can win up to N 200,000,000 daily by picking 5 numbers from one to 56.

“If a player’s submission matches the winning numbers of the day they stand the chance to win cash prizes up to N 200,000,000.

“All you have to do to participate in the game daily and instant draws is to send the keywords for the different price points.

“The game is currently only available on MTN but shall be available across all networks shortly.

The company’s Chairman, Tosin Obafemi said: “You can renew your daily subscription for a better chance to win as the lucky winners are paid almost instantly.

“If you have an MTN number, you won’t want to miss the opportunity to spend as low as N50 for a chance to win N 200,000,000 cash.”