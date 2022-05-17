By Nwafor Sunday

Unknown gunmen have written letters to nine local governments in Anambra state, notifying them of their preparedness to attack them.

The anonymous group believed to be responsible for disturbing the peace and security of the state, warned security operatives to get ready for action in ‘Biafra Land’.

Among the local governments listed for attack include: Ihiala, Aguata, Nnewi South, Awka North, Awka South, Idemili North, Idemili South, Orumba South, Orumba North and Anambra East.

According to them: “These local government areas should wait for us soon. We are warning our dear Professor that it is time for action and not time to speak big grammar and talking. All the security men occupying should get ready for action.

“Go and tell the President to release our oga (boss), Onyendu, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, or face continuous war – FINAL WARNING”.