By Femi Bolaji

The federal government has rolled out the first phase of its National Housing Programme with 80 housing units in Taraba state.

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday inaugurated the 80 housing unit valued at over N700 million in Jalingo, the state capital.

Represented by the Minister of State for Works and Housing, Muazu Jaji, President Buhari in his remarks said the first phase roll out of the housing units in Taraba was to fulfill his promise of providing affordable housing units for Nigerians.

According to him, “the progressive ideals of our Government seeks to achieve one primary objective, which is to improve the human condition.

“With the support of the Taraba State Government who provided the land, this place which was once an unused land, amounting to no more than idle capital, has come alive and will now provide shelter for ordinary Nigerians.

“This is a good example of some of the developmental possibilities that Inter-Governmental collaboration can produce and I am optimistic that with the provision of more land, the Federal Government certainly can do more.”

President Buhari further said the FG also opened the economic value chain through the housing scheme by creating more jobs.

He said, “In the process of building this housing estate, the ordinary Nigerians at the bottom of the pyramid such as artisans, builders, skilled and unskilled workers and food vendors were not left out of this economic value chain.

“These are some of the people our Country remains committed to move towards prosperity and away from poverty and we are already reaching them by providing opportunities for employment for those who were hitherto unemployed.”

The Minister for Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, who also spoke said the FG has delivered same housing units in 34 states including the FCT.

Gov Darius Ishaku of Taraba state on his part commended the FG for the provision of the housing units.

He said the state would continue to key into programmes such as this in order to better the lives of its citizens.

The housing units comprise of forty eight 2-bedroom bungalows, twenty eight 3-bedroom bungalows and four 1-bedroom bungalows.