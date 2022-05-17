.

….Approves Re-appointment of Dr Obi Peter Odigwe, as DG, NIPRD, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the upgrading of the Federal Medical Centre, Yola, to Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital, Yola, Adamawa state.

The approval is sequel to the demand by the people and the Adamawa state Government for the upgrade of the Federal Medical Centre, Yola to Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital, Yola, in order to enhance the training of medical students as well as boost health care delivery in the state.

In another development, President Muhammadu Buhari, has also given approval to renew the appointment of the Director-General/ Chief Executive Officer of the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research & Development (NIPRD), Dr. Obi Peter Odigwe, for a second and final term of four (4) years with effect from 10th August, 2022.

The President while congratulating Dr. Odigwe on the re-appointment, charges him to position the institute for effective service delivery to the nation.