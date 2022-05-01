.

Dr Kayode Fayemi, Chairman Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Saturday paid a one day visit to Gov Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra in Awka and welcomed him officially to the forum.

Fayemi, who is also the Ekiti State Governor, described Soludo as a “valuable asset” to the forum while commending him for the positive steps he had taken so far on the assumption of office.

He said he had been following activities in Anambra under Soludo with keen interest adding that the state had been relatively lucky with having progressive governors.

The NGF chairman said that Soludo was another addition to the long list.

Responding, Soludo welcomed Fayemi whom he described as a long term friend and thanked him for the rare visit.

The Professor of Economics said there was a need for the Progressives to form a coalition in moving the country forward with a special interest in human capital development.

He commended the NGF Chairman for his leadership qualities at the Forum and called for effective collaboration toward nation-building.

“I appreciate you for your support since I came on board at the Nigeria Governor’s Forum and as Anambra State Governor.

“Anambra and Ekiti share several similarities, especially in the area of human capital.

“Anambra, as a commercial hub, has the potential to become the industrial and entertainment hub of Nigeria,” he said.

