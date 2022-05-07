By Kingsley Omonobi

No fewer than six Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists have been killed by their own Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and landmine that they laid for Nigerian soldiers in the North East of Borno State.

Sources said the terrorists met their waterloo on Thursday while returning from a looting mission along Nguma village, in Biu Local Government Area of Borno state.

The source said that the terrorists on three Guntrucks, and one motorcycle were returning from the axis between Sabongari and Multe when one of its vehicle, a Toyota Hilux ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs).

The self-inflicted destruction consumed six of the Boko Haram terror group while others suffered severe injuries.

Consequently, angered by the incident, the terrorists vented their anger and eliminated a Fulani man, his wife and son.

A Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst with knowledge of terrorist activities in the Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama confirmed the incident noting that they later picked up the dead bodies of their deceased Mujahedeens and left the scene.