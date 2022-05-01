By Dele Sobowale

“Choose the best; shun mediocrity…” – Robert Schuller, US clergyman

Last week, Pastor Umo Eno, a former Commissioner for Lands in Akwa Ibom State, etc, was featured with my cousin, Bishop Akin Agbe. It was unavoidable. I had promised Bishop a tribute on his 80th birthday, for two reasons. One, I take my extended family very seriously; and I will do anything legally possible to help all of them.

Two, I hate writing tributes to the dead. What is the use of publishing the most adoring tribute to someone if he never gets to read it? To me, it is self-indulgence to write posthumous tributes. Better to let them know how I feel before they go.

Again, last week, Pastor Eno, the exemplary entrepreneur, the employer of several people, directly or indirectly, the trailblazer and the great tax payer was revealed. For those who might have missed last week’s article, I wrote that I first met the man through his excellent work in the hospitality sector. More than twice, I was a customer; and each time, the satisfaction was total. So, in a way, Pastor is not a stranger to me, anymore than say Alhaji Dangote is to most of us. There are some individuals you wish to meet – just to shake hands with them; and tell them how you feel about their contributions to society. I would have been delighted to meet my “landlord” and “host” after lodging at his hotel.

Today, the main focus is on Pastor Eno, the public servant and the aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the highest office in Akwa Ibom State. However, before going forward, there is a need to explain how we met the aspirant and what followed.

THE VICTOR ATTAH CONNECTION

It is stale news now that he was the anointed successor to current Governor Udom Emmanuel. But, it was not the governor who made the announcement. That official duty was left to the Father of Modern Akwa Ibom State, former Governor, His Excellency, Obong Victor Attah. Close as I was to Obong Attah, the selection came on a day when old age kept me in bed; and not giving a damn about news. Two calls from London and Canada, late in the night, woke me up to ask me “why did Attah anoint Pastor Eno?”

My first reaction was “Are you sure of your facts? Attah seldom does anything like that.” But, it was true. My role model had actually led Elders of the state, including traditional, religious as well as most of the political leaders, to state early their preference for a successor to Emmanual. I have met most of the decision makers at several functions involving Attah. I cannot claim to know them intimately. There is only one politician in Nigeria for whom I will stake almost everything. That man is Victor Attah. I know he would not have been involved in this development without sound and public-oriented reasons.

Naturally, the place to start was to contact Obong. Without being told, I understood the reasons he could not discuss the matter with me until the day the announcement was made. My only question to him was “when can I meet Pastor Eno?” I need to be able to make up my own mind about the aspirant.” I got the name and phone number of the Director General of the campaign.

His Excellency, Ambassador Assam Assam, SAN, is someone I have known for years. He is qualified to run for any office in Nigeria – including governor. For him to accept to manage the campaign of Pastor Eno speaks volumes of the aspirant’s quality. The invitation did not come immediately; and to be candid, I dismissed meeting with Pastor from my mind. Suddenly, there was a call giving me only one day’s notice. Fortunately, I had an outstanding ticket on IBOM AIR to Uyo, just as I always maintain one to Abuja, in case of emergency.

I was in Uyo on the last flight from Lagos the next day in order to satisfy myself about the aspirant as someone fit to lead the people. In reality, I had only one vital question to ask him; just as I will ask any aspirant for governor in any state – especially those from oil producing states. “How do you intend to govern the state as oil revenue will continue to decline in the future?”

Another way of putting it is “Are you preparing for a Nigeria without oil”?

He was certainly not expecting the question. But, he gave me the most imaginative answer that I have heard from any aspirant for presidency or governorship so far. But, you will have to wait for that.

BUHARI LOVES THE GREEDY; IGNORES THE NEEDY

“The word should be a cousin to the deed” – Plato, c428-347 BC. VANGUARD BOOK OF QUOTATIONS, VBQ, p 36.

“Don’t say things. What you are, stand over you the while, and thunders, so I cannot hear what you say” – Ralph Waldo Emerson, 1803-1882, VBQ p 27.

Some events are so startling as to require more than one sage from the past to help understand what has happened. It is not often that we observe, as if in a bad dream, a leader openly “commit suicide”. Before you wonder what, and who, I mean by that permit me to bring in another wise man.

Henry Fielding, 1707-1754, has already advised all those who have any reputation to protect that “to murder one’s reputation is a kind of suicide, a detestable and odious vice.” In other words, when an individual does something so extra-ordinary and unexpected, as to tarnish his long-held public image, it is as if the old person dies, and a new one emerges in society.

Buhari’s pardon of Joshua Dariye and Pastor Nyame, coupled with his wholesale turn over of the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to former members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, including one who still has a case to answer for corrupt enrichment, should remove any doubt left in our minds that the man, who campaigned four times against alleged corrupt PDP members, was either deceiving us all along or the man no longer exists.

When we also bear in mind that the man is very much aware of the attempt to bring former President Jonathan into the APC, to contest for the presidency again, then you must pity the old man who made a career of denouncing corrupt politicians. The pardon of former greedy politicians, who robbed their states, especially the needy, of funds required for development and social welfare, is not now an isolated event; it is part of a network of deeds which reveal Buhari in a new light.

There are several reasons this particular action will live longer in the minds of people than any good deeds he might have done. For a President who is severely short on positive results, this negative step would have removed from peoples’ mind any good thing he has done. He has, at last, publicly embraced corruption and he should not complain if he is accused himself. There must be something he personally expects to gain by this despicable act which over-rides the general condemnation that has resulted from it. As MKO Abiola often said: “Nobody stands all day in the rain for nothing.”

WAS IT THE ASO ROCK DISEASE AGAIN?

“The Aso Rock Disease, ARD, is a disease which afflicts people elected or appointed to work in Nigeria’s seat of government. Suddenly, people you think you know very well before they get there start behaving and talking in ways that leave you wondering if you ever knew them” – Dele Sobowale, 2007.

Long before Reuben Abati entered the Rock and got transformed to somebody no longer recognised by us, his admirers, I have noticed how appointment into Aso Rock changed people – especially journalists. As far as I am concerned, only the late Remi Oyo has gone in and come out unchanged.

Among the present inmates, sharing the abode with dragons and demons (according to Abati) are two former Presidents of the Guild of Editors, PGE – the ogas of all journalists. I remember having a conversation with one of them when Jonathan pardoned Alamieyeseigha – when the former PGE was not in Aso Rock.

He not only denounced the decision in the harshest words, he went so far as to say Jonathan should resign for encouraging corruption which is destroying Nigeria. Today, he is inside the Rock and exactly the same thing has been done; and what we are hearing is the prerogative of mercy granted to Buhari under the Constitution. Are we supposed to believe that a man who was editor for several years was not aware that Jonathan was using the same excuse? Furthermore, each of them was always writing in support of the masses when they were in the news room. Well, over 10,000 of the masses, on whose shoulders they rose to prominence, are in prison or awaiting trial for stealing things worth less than N10,000 – on account of serious need. Yet, Buhari, who won the elections by the votes of the needy, has chosen to pardon the greedy – who probably did not even vote for him in 2015.

I was in a prison in 2018; and talked to one prisoner who admitted he stole a goat – because he and his family of nine had not eaten for three days. Hunger drove him to it. What could possibly have driven Dariye and Nyame to steal billions?

The goat thief would receive no mercy from Buhari; those who carry the loot home in bullion vans receive reprieve. That, according to Buhari’s defenders, including Professor Sagay, is justice done. Well, I have a word for all the President’s men who have lost their bearings. May 29, 2023 will soon arrive and you can clear your heads of all the Aso Rock crap and become normal again.

When I first put forward the theory of Aso Rock Disease, many people thought it was a joke. Now, we can all see what working there does to a lot of people formerly well-adjusted. I pity them.

To be continued..