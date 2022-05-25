By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

Former Chairman, Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority, OGFZA Nigeria Dr. Chris Asoluka, would deliver a lead paper at the upcoming 2022 Annual Maritime Students And Youth, AMSAY, conference.

The conference is billed for May 27, 2022, with the theme: ‘Job Creation for Nigerian Youth Through the Maritime Sector’.

A statement from Convener, AMSAY Conference, Sylvanus Obasi, said that Asoluka was a speaker at the maiden edition of the AMSAY Conference in 2016, where he thrilled the over 400 maritime students.

Asoluka is a polymath with two Bachelor’s degrees in Political Science and Law (Universities of Ibadan and London.), multiple Masters Degrees in International Economic Relations (University of Lagos), Shipping Economics/Finance and International Trade (CASS Business School) and a Ph.D. degree in Policy Analysis (University of Ibadan).

Elected Honourable Member of Nigeria’s House of Representatives and Deputy Chairman of Committee on appropriations, National Assembly, NASS 1992 and leader of the Bipartisan Caucus of NASS;

He also served as Hon. Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Imo State (Nigeria), Chairman, Committee of Finance Commissioners in Nigeria, 1994 – 1996;

Later on, he was appointed by President Jonathan as Chairman, of the OGFZA Nigeria between 2013 to 2015.

Okwuruoha as he is fondly called is respected management, development, and legislative strategy consultant (FIMC), who has played very important roles in politics and in various sectors of the Nigerian economy, especially in maritime where he contributed to drafting the Cabotage Law and others.

He is currently the Managing Consultant, FM&T Consulting.