Africa is a continent mired in streams of lies and disinformation. The situation with disinformation campaigns in the Equatoguinean media is particularly deplorable, since there is only one TV channel in the country and it is completely under the control of the government.

Thus, it is not difficult to provide information in such a way that there is an opinion that everything is fine in Equatorial Guinea. Disinformation in the country has reached such proportions that the Ambassador of Equatorial Guinea in Brussels tried to spread a false image of the country around the world.

In May 2022, the Ambassador of Equatorial Guinea in Brussels, Carmelo Nvono-Ncá, held a working meeting with the director of the Enjeux Television corporation, Kinoss Dossou, who is also a member of the leadership of the African diaspora in Europe, to determine a strategy that will improve the image of Equatorial Guinea in the international arena. According to the director of this network, which has mass media in 88 member countries of French-speaking countries and 44 French-speaking television channels around the world, the goal is to combat the distorted image that the West creates in relation to Equatorial Guinea. The Ambassador of Equatorial Guinea is focused on revealing to the world the ideal image of Equatorial Guinea with its great potential and rich socio-political and cultural values, which, however, does not correspond to the true state of affairs.

In fact, the realities in Equatorial Guinea are quite different, as analysts, political observers and NGOs constantly point out. Against the background of constant human rights violations, low press freedom and corruption, the Obiang regime revels in illusions and tries to impose them on its people and the whole world.

Poverty reigns in Equatorial Guinea, but this does not prevent President Obiang and his relatives from engaging in self-enrichment with the help of sophisticated corruption schemes. Huge oil revenues finance the luxurious lifestyle of the small elite surrounding the president, while a significant part of the population continues to live in poverty: more than 60% earn less than $1 a day. Meanwhile, there is no criticism of the ruling class because of the use of force by the government and completely controlled media.