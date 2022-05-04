By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

For allegedly organising thugs and those with the spiritual power to prevent any sharp metal from cutting their skin to disrupt public peace, some district heads and a member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly have been suspended by the Zazzau Emirate Council in Kaduna State.

The Emir of Zazzau, Mallam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, read the riot act on the district heads s after the Eid el fitr Sallah festivities in Zaria.

The Media and Publicity officer to the emirate, Abdullahi Aliyu Kwarbai, in a statement,said the action of the district heads violated a standing order against such acts and therefore; they were suspended with immediate effect.

He listed hose suspended as Uban Garin Zazzau and District Head of Soba, Alhaji Bashir Shehu Idris, Sarkin Dajin Zazzau and District Head of Kubau, Alhaji Shehu Umar Aliyu, Wakilin Birnin Zazzau and member Kaduna State House of Assembly representing Zaria constituency, Alhaji Suleiman Ibrahim Dabo and Garkuwan kudun Zazzau and Bursar, FCE Zaria, Alhaji Muhammad Sani Uwais.

According to the statement, the district heads violated article 3 of the emirate rules and regulations governing durbar horse riding.

“The rule directs all title holders against the use of local thugs known as ‘Yan tauri brandishing local weapons during any occasion.”

“And the four district heads have violated this rule during the traditional Sallah durbar, despite series of warnings.” the statement added.