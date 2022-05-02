Dr Olusegun Mimiko, former Governor of Ondo state, has urged Muslims and indeed all Nigerians to remember the needy in the society as the faithful celebrate Eid ul-fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

In a press statement signed by John Paul Akinduro, his Special Assistant on Media and Digital Communications, Mimiko said “Though, we have come to the end of Ramadan, we must not forget the lessons of the past 30 days of fasting, spiritual renewal, reflection and charity”

The former governor said the country is at a point where people of all faiths must come together to move the nation forward.

According to him; “While Eid marks the completion of Ramadan, it also celebrates the common values that unite us in our humanity and reinforces the obligations that people of all faiths have to each other, especially those impacted by poverty, conflict, and insecurity. We must remember the needy”.

Mimiko reiterated that Nigeria is a blessed nation and that her strength is in her diversity. He wished Muslims across the country Eid Mubarak.