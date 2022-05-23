By Nkiruka Nnorom

Valu Consumer Finance S.A.E. (valU), a fully owned subsidiary of EFG Hermes Holding S.A.E., has entered into an agreement with Amazon for the provision of consumer financing by valU as a payment method on amazon.eg.

Pursuant to the terms of the commercial agreement, valU will make some of its consumer financing products available to eligible customers on amazon.eg, providing the customers the option to split the total cost of purchases into multiple payments by using valU.

In connection with the entry into the commercial agreement, EFG Hermes and Amazon entered into an option agreement where Amazon agreed to acquire USD10 million in EFG Hermes GDRs with the option to replace that investment into valU at a future date, translating into a stake of 4.255% of the issued share capital of valU, based on a current post-money valuation of valU of USD 235 million.