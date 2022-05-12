Governor Godwin Obaseki

By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – EDO state government on Thursday said it was ready to partner groups and non governmental organisations to develop the state and empower its indigenes for the better.



The Governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki stated this at an empowerment programme orgnanised by Erina Help and Care Foundation (EHCF) to train and equip selected individuals through groups that would be trained and then empowered to stand on their own.



Represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Humanitarian Affairs, Chris Nehikhare, he commended the EHCF for the initiative coming at a time when he said it has become difficult for people to fully appreciate the sufferings of the “weak, the stranded, the disadvantaged, the helpless.



“As the Commissioner for Youth and Humanitarian Affairs, we have resolved, based on the mandates and guidance of the Executive Governor, to work with individuals, groups of individuals and corporate bodies who are willing to support the efforts of the Government in creating better living conditions and improved livelihoods for our citizens.



“This present administration is poised to continue to create jobs, enable productive wealth, provide a safe environment for citizens and investments and provide affordable housing. This she has done by providing electricity for citizens and Small and Medium Scale Enterprises(SMEs) to spur economic growth, dependable educational systems and structures, enabled positive community and group engagements, opportunities for our Youth to thrive economically and politically.”



He called on Edo State Indigenes in the Diaspora to join hands with the present administration to “further consolidate on the gains of this era and “Make Edo Great Again”(MEGA).”



On her part, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EHCF, Miss Erina Imasogie said she was motivated to start the Foundation from her mother who she said is a generous giver. “You don’t have to be a big man or in government to make an impact. My mother showed us how to give and you know children learn from what they see. My mother was used to giving back to people, you cannot come to the house without going back with something and that made a lot of impact on me.”



The beneficiaries are to undergo some weeks of training and then be empowered to begin their trade.