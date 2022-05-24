By Nwafor Sunday

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has warned criminals parading in the South-East to stop killing Hausa’s in the region.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by Emma Powerful, the group said the Hausas have suffered like Biafrans, noting that the group will not allow anyone to touch Hausa’s again.

IPOB said that Hausas have the right to walk freely and do businesses like any other person in the region.

The group emphatically stated that those who murdered mother and children of Hausa extraction in the past few days in Anambra should wait for them.

“We reiterate once again that Hausas have suffered much in the hands of Fulani like Biafrans and we will not allow any criminal to touch them again, they are free to do their business anywhere they like in our land and those who killed mother and children of Hausa extraction to be ready and wait for us we are coming for them”, the group said.

Yesterday, Kanu demanded immediate stoppage of the senseless killings going on in the South East.

He was quoted as saying that all those behind the current killings in the South-East must be held accountable for their atrocities, saying that Ndigbo is not known for cannibalism.

IPOB was reacting to the death of Hon. Okechukwu Okoye, who was beheaded by unknown gunmen after he was kidnapped.