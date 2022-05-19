By Ogalah Ibrahim

2023 Peoples Democratic Party presidential aspirant, former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has pleaded with the party’s delegates in Katsina State to stand with him and not abandon him in the forthcoming presidential primaries.

Atiku while noting that the Katsina people have always supported him, alleged that in the 2019 presidential election, the APC stole his result in Katsina and four other states, urging them not to allow that to happen again in 2023.

He said: In the 2019 general elections, Katsina State was among the states where APC rigged the election results. They also stole our results in four other states: Kano, Kaduna, Borno and Yobe. So, I am thanking the people of katsina State for supporting PDP and I hope this time around you will not allow them to steal your vote.”

Atiku who made the appeal while addressing Katsina delegates at the PDP state secretariat said:

“My brothers and sisters from katsina, first and foremost, you are the people who initiated me into politics. Secondly, you are the people that trained me in politics and most importantly, I would not have been what I am today without the support of the Katsina people.

That’s why I want to ask you that is it this time now that you want to throw me away?

Atiku then went ahead to throw more light on the five key areas he will focus on if he becomes president in 2023.

First and foremost, he promised to unify Nigerians, restore security, law and order while ensuring that every citizen has a sense of belonging.

Atiku also promised to revamp the economy and tackle the problems in the Nigeria educational sector, describing Buhari’s government as insensitive to the closures of universities across the country.