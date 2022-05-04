By Prince Osuagwu

As a way of bringing back the computer consciousness among youths, a computer trainer and Information and Communications Technology, ICT expert, Mr Uzodinma Onyema, has written a book which simplifies the intricacies of computer programming

Onyema is the owner and proprietor of Enclave Computer d College where he trains and stirs the interests of young Nigerians in basic computing

In the book, Onyema brought his many years of experience to bear by simplifying and segmenting it to cover all aspects of basic computing. The book has 113 pages covering 9 subtitles and areas of focus. Some of the issues in the book include Computer appreciation, Microsoft word, Microsoft PowerPoint, Microsoft excel Corel draw, Photo shop, Microsoft publisher Microsoft Access and scanning and printing.

It teaches how to use packages like Corel draw, Photoshop, Microsoft word, Microsoft PowerPoint and excel. Users of the book will also get to learn how to scan documents and use the internet; search engines to look for topics and subjects in the cloud, as well as learn and acquire knowledge. It also identifies basic computing tools and various aspects of computing.

Speaking at the launch, the author said: “This book is my own way of bringing back consciousness in computer study. My intention with it is to enlighten the upcoming generation on the need to have word processing and graphic design knowledge as well as being internet literate.

“In my 11 years of being in the field of computer training, I have observed that the advent of mobile phone is a big distraction to our children on the use of computer.

“Most of them, when they are in front of the personal Computer, they look lost because they do practically everything on their Smartphones. But, it is not everything you do on mobile phone.”