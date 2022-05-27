By Ogalah Ibrahim

Dr Dikko Radda, erstwhile Executive Director, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN), staged an upset in the All Progressive Congress Governorship Primary after beating all the three presumed favorite for the party’s ticket.

The Chairman and returning officer of the APC Governorship primary, Barrister, Lawal Shehu Kaka declared the winner after the voting exercise ended and the result collated at about 4:00 am today, Friday.

Kaka while announcing the result of the primary election held at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Katsina disclosed that out of the 1,805 delegates drawn from 361 Wards of the state, 1,801 were accredited with only four invalid votes noted at the end of the voting.

Dikko who contested along nine other aspirants scored 537 votes to emerge Katsina APC flag-bearer for the 2023 governorship election.

He was closely followed by the immediate past secretary to Katsina Government, Dr Mustapha Inuwa, who was touted as one of the favorite and most experienced to win the ticket. Inuwa secured 442 votes.

Next in line, was the immediate past CEO of Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Plc, Abbas Umar Masanawa, a late entrant into the race and the presumed anointed aspirant of the Katsina bigwigs. His joining the race caused a stir among his fellow contenders. Masanawa polled 436 votes in the keenly contested primary to come third.

Another aspirant feared in the contest was the former Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Ahmed Dangiwa, who secured the 4th position with 220 votes.

Other aspirants and their scores in the order of hierarchy in the keenly contested primary election include:

Faruk Jobe – 71 votes, Deputy Governor, Mannir Yakubu – 65 votes, Sadiq Yar’adu’a – 32 votes and Abdulkarim Dauda – 7 votes.

The 2023 Katsina APC governorship candidate commended the electoral committee for a well done job.

Dikko also called upon his fellow contenders to join hands with him to ensure victory for the party in the 2023 elections, promising to carry them along.