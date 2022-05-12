Olu Kevin Oritsewinor

The Senior Special Assistant on Security to the Delta State Governor, Olu Kevin Oritsewinor has said that the Delta State Governor peace and development agenda is being enjoyed by Deltans .

According to Oritsewinor, there is peace in delta state due to Governor Okowa efforts at making sure every part of the state enjoy equal developments.

He said Okowa’s administration’s has shown commitment toward peace building and conflict resolution.

Oritsewinor said the corporations given to the Okowa’s led administration by Deltans are worthy of commendation.

He noted that despite the challenges faced by government at all level, Deltans never gave up on Governor Okowa administration.

“ There is no alternative to peace and that is why my office engaged communities on peace building .

Governor Okowa has continued to stay focused on peace-building because the government is aware that we all need a peaceful environment for businesses to strive .

Deltans are appreciative looking at the roles they all played in ensuring there is peace in their communities.

Today Governor Okowa has recorded unprecedented achievements as a result of the peace in Delta State.

This is why I am calling on more investors to come and invest in Delta State”