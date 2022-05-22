.

By Chancel Sunday, BOMADI

The lawmaker representing the Patani/Bomadi Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Nicholas Mutu, has again, emerged winner of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the seventh time in the just concluded party primaries in the state.

Announcing the election results at St. Brendan College, Bomadi, venue of the party primaries, Sunday, the Returning Officer, Mr Okemo Tilije, said that the total accredited voters were sixty and total votes cast were fifty-nine while one vote was not cast.

He said: “I announce the results as follows: sixty votes were accredited with one void vote, Hon. Basil Ganagana got twenty-three votes and Hon. Nicholas Mutu scored thirty-six votes.

“I hereby declare Hon. Nicholas Mutu winner of the party primaries in Patani/Bomadi federal Constituency”.

However, Mutu, in his response said: “I give God the glory because it’s the Lord’s doing and it is marvellous in my eyes. This is the seventh time and it’s only the Lord that can do this.

“I’m going to perform better, I’m going to represent the people better and I call on my younger brother, Hon. Basil Ganagana, to join hands with me to work for the progress and development of Patani/Bomadi federal Constituency”.