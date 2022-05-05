Prof. Okaba

The Ijaw National Congress, INC, has described as fake news reports that an Ijaw Nation aspirant vying to become the governor of Delta State come 2023 has been declared the sole candidate from the region.

The reaction follows publications across some media platforms that a candidate has been selected as choice of the INC.

INC President, Prof. Benjamin Okaba in a reaction sent to Vanguard explained that, “the Ijaw nation gave an assignment to a committee and it’s expected that the committee will revert back to the leadership which they have not done.”

Speaking further, he said, “on behalf of the entire Ijaw Nation I wish to ask the general public to disregard such news. It is a piece of fake news that is a proposition of a few greedy individuals whose mission is to undermine the obvious Ijaw candidate’s victory in the Governorship Elections of 2023.

“The Ijaw nation is expecting the report from the Prof. Peretomode’s committee.

“It is pertinent to say that the Ijaw Nation has not made a position yet and will do so when it is appropriate. I want to further state that it is the duty of the Ijaw Nation Congress (INC) to make declarations on behalf of the Ijaw Nation and not any individual.

“God bless Delta State and God bless the Ijaw Nation.” The statement concluded