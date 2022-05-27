.

…as Opone clinches Ndokwa/Ukwuani ticket

…Nwaka takes Aniocha/Oshimili flag

…Atie wins Warri North constituency APC Primary

By Jimitota Onoyume, Festus Ahon, Ochuko Akuopha & Paul Olayemi, ASABA

FORMER member of the Federal House of Representatives, Mrs Doris Uboh, Friday, picked the All Progressives Congress, APC ticket for the Ika Federal Constituency unopposed.

Also returned unopposed, is former Delta State Governorship aspirant, Chief Johnson Opone to fly the APC flag in the Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency.

While Dr Tony Nwaka emerged candidate of the party in the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal constituency after polling 130 votes to beat his opponent, Barr Dennis Nwanokwai who scored 71 votes at an election conducted at the Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba.

The election was witnessed by officials of the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC and security agents.

Meanwhile, Mr David Atie has emerged winner of the APC House of Assembly primary election in the

Warri North constituency held at Iwere College in Koko

Announcing the results, the chairman of the primary election committee, Prince Alex Iwere, said David Atie polled 24 votes to beat his opponent, Tosan Oyowe, who scored zero votes.

Atie who spoke to newsmen moments after his declaration thanked party leaders and members for the confidence reposed in him and appealed for their continued support.

He also called on his opponent in the primary election to join forces with him to enable the party to win the general election in the constituency.

Atie who spoke further, urged Deltans to rally around the governorship candidate of the APC in the State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, adding that; “Omo-Agege remains the best person to pilot the affairs of the State in 2023.

“The Deputy Senate President has been able to carve a niche for himself politically through many developmental and empowerment projects he has attracted to his senatorial district and other parts of the State while at the National Assembly. If given the opportunity to govern, he will bring his wealth of experience to bear in ensuring that Delta State becomes the envy of other states in the country.”

Acting Chairman of the party in Warri North, Ukuto Philip and a leader of the party in the area, Wilson Alatsha said the election was free and fair and commended the delegates for their patience and understanding.

In the Ughelli North constituency I, Mr. Matthew Omonade pipped the incumbent representative of the constituency, Mr. Charles Oniyere to the party’s ticket while Mr Spencer Ohwofasa Ohwofa emerged as the party’s flagbearer in the Ughelli North constituency Il.

In Okpe constituency, Barr.Hero Omuirhiriren emerged winner of the primaries as Comrade Blessing Achoja Odewene and Moses Ogodo clinched the party’s ticket in Ethiope West and Sapele constituencies respectively.

Others who picked the party’s ticket are: David Ochonogor Ukwuani constituency; Valentine Oyemike Ndokwa West; Blessing Ese, Isoko South I and Frank Embrose Uwomano, Isoko South ll.