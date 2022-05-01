Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

PEOPLES Democratic Party, PDP Governorship Screening Committee in the South-South geopolitical zone, headed by Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, weekend, cleared all 12 aspirants from Delta State, who appeared before it in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

Those cleared by the committee, according to inside sources, include; Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori; former Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi; Deputy Governor of the State, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, former Delta State Commissioner for Finance, Olorogun David Edevbie and former Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Urban Development, Olorogun Fred Majemite.

Also cleared are; Senator James Manager, representing Delta South, former Delta State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Peter Adogbejire Mrakpor (SAN); Deacon Chris Iyovwaye; erstwhile Delta lawmaker, Chief Ejaife Odebala, former Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Mr Onajefe-Gift Bright Edejewhro; Mr. Lucky Ohworode Idike and Chief Abel Oghenevo Esievo.

All the 12 cleared aspirants were issued with provisional clearance certificate to participate in the May 12 gubernatorial primaries to elect the PDP flag bearer in the 2023 general election.

In another development, Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, DRTC, has told Monarchs in the State not to get themselves involved in partisan politics.

ALSO READ:

The Council a communique issued at the end of its monthly meeting in Asaba, signed by the Chairman and the Orodje of Okpe, HRM Major General Felix Mujakpuerou rtd, Orhue 1, urged Monarchs to rather indulge in acts that would rather advance peaceful co existence in their kingdoms.

The Council in the communique told Traditional Rulers to treat all contestants in the forthcoming general elections equally, adding that as Royal Fathers, they should pray for a successful election come next year.

The traditional rulers commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for creating an enabling environment for sustained peace and development across the State, acknowledging the giant strides already made in the area of development of infrastructure, ethnic harmony and economic empowerment of Deltans.

They enjoined the Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa to remain focussed in his resolve to bring more dividends of democracy to Deltans. The Council announced the setting up of four Committees to enable it function effectively.

According to the Communiqué, the committees set up, include; Alternative Dispute Resolution, General Purpose and Security, Ethics and Privileges, Welfare, adding that the Committees would be chaired by Obi of Owa, Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor II, Ovie of Uvwie, Dr Emmanuel Sideso, Abe 1, Obuzor of Ibusa Obi Prof Louis Nwoboshi, Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, respectively.

The Meeting was attended by Traditional Rulers from across the three Senatorial Districts including the Ist Vice Chairman and Pere of Akugbene Mien, SP Luke Kalanama V111 and 2nd Vice Chairman and Obi of Ubulu Unor, Agbogidi Henry Kikachukwu the First, among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria