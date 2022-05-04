,.

By Emma Amaize, ASABA

A pan Delta group, Deltans Lives Matter, DLM, has said that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has a key role in deciding the 2023 governorship standard-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Global Coordinator of the group, Christian Abeh, and two others in a statement, yesterday, said: “The question is no longer about Okowa making the choice of his successor, as that is certain. Obviously, he has a major role to play in determining the next gubernatorial candidate of the ruling party in the state, the PDP.

“Making a choice of his successor does not suggest the imposition of the candidate as some may think. It is part of the people’s expectation and mandate committed into the hands of the governor to chart a course on who takes over his seat come 2023, having led the state satisfactorily for two terms.

“The governor must bow out to answer to the higher calling of leadership, but as he leaves, Deltans want him to single out that one person who will replicate his leadership style with ease and sustain the preponderant legacies of good governance he will bequeath to the state.

“The people’s quest for Governor Okowa to make a choice of his successor as it stands is an arduous task. But for the fact that the governor is eagle-eyed and capable of selecting a candidate from the retinue of aspirants is no mean task.

Nonetheless, Okowa can be trusted to make a good choice, especially with the level of equity, justice and fair play he has displayed over the years as a governor. Equity has already weeded off the tares among the wheat.

“Majority of the three senatorial zones, which the governorship seat rotates have agreed that Delta Central should produce the next governor of the state in 2023. This situation has filtered the aspirations of those who wish to run for the number one seat of the state to three persons that the governor can choose from.”

“These persons are Peter Mrakpor, SAN, Fred Majemite and Sheriff Oborevwori.

“It is a much known fact that these persons have an undying love for Deltans and have unrepentantly contributed their time and resources to the growth and success of the PDP in all elections in the state. These person lives among us, very humble and accessible, not the type that stays in London and Lagos, and terribly arrogant.”

