The Nigeria Tennis Federation says that the forthcoming second edition of the Davnotch National Open Championship scheduled to serve off from May 5th through the 14th at “Package B”, National Tennis Centre of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, promises a thrilling edition.

Federation’s President, Dayo Akindoju who revealed this, also stated that this version will experience improved quality of play and organisational standard in line with global best practices.

He affirmed that, there will be gender parity in distributing prizes amongst winners in the various categories of the tourney.

According to him,” This edition promises the best of technical and tactical exhibitions, thereby showcasing the improving standard of the game in Nigeria.

He further commended the sponsors Davnotch Nigeria Limited for initiating and sustaining the sponsorship, which will enhance grassroots development of the sport and by extension, using sports generally as a tool for uplifting the socio-economic standard of the society.