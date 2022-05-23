As we keep up with technological advances, we find ourselves in a dilemma with how they affect our day-to-day lives. With globalization and innovation, many people are worried about the future of their jobs and have fewer opportunities to make a living. There is a new solution to this problem: Decentralized finance experts worldwide have been viewing decentralized technologies as solutions for the current economic struggle.

Decentralized finance experts have recognized blockchain technology as essential in the transition towards a more fair and just financial system. With this new technology, we can create a more efficient tool than the current system, allowing us to control our money and enabling us to have an improved experience.

Daniel Oon is the head of DeFi at the Algorand Foundation, which helps developers and teams build applications on Algorand. Being an economics graduate from the University of Buffalo, Oon is a respected member of the industry with many experiences creating decentralized applications.

When he went into the job market, he was fascinated by the emerging blockchain technology, unlike others who did not understand it. He believes that this technology will change the world. He manages large-scale portfolios and is proficient in blockchain solutions. Being a decentralized finance expert and professional in blockchain solutions makes him experienced in using decentralized finance to create better markets. Since he joined Algorand, the verticals have grown from $30 Million to $100 million.

He has worked with various developers and teams to create DeFi applications. The most recent one is Algorand’s collaboration with the Messina.One to benefit the users on Algorand. With increasing threats of hacks, the Algorand Foundation aims to provide a solution. Oon has a lot of experience with every aspect of DeFi, such as investing, security tokens design, and crypto-economics. Daniel Oon is an integral part of the DeFi ecosystem, as he is well aware of the advances that are being made. He believes that these systems will become even more efficient and safer in the future, as they will be seen as a tool for ordinary people.

One of the major concerns he aspires to work on is to educate people more about decentralized finances. Managing finances is essential, and with the current market swamped with fiat currencies, it has become challenging to invest and grow. The DeFi ecosystem is likely to give people the opportunity to have control back over their money and enable them to have a more enjoyable financial experience.

His only advice to people joining this community is to perceive the waves as ebb and flow— a cycle of periods where the market is flooded with information and work, followed by periods where it temporarily dips for people to catch their breath. To keep up with the demand, he said, you need to know when it is coming and going.