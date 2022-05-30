Dafinone

By Paul Olayemi

Chief Ede Dafinone, the Chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Promotion Group (MANEG) and Chair of ICAEW’s Members Advisory Board for Africa

has been elected as the Delta Central senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State.

Dafinone, who polled a total of 383 votes, was returned unopposed by a total of 387 accredited delegates of the party at the APC Delta Central Senatorial primaries held on Saturday in Ughelli, Headquarter of Ughelli South local government area.

The primary which was held at the Ughelli Town Hall saw Dafinone emerge as the sole aspirant in the primaries.

Announcing the results, the party’s Panel chairman, Prince Eke who declared Chief Ede Dafinone winner having polled the majority of the votes cast said 4 votes were voided.

On his victory, Dafinone who expressed joy over the smooth and peaceful conduct of the primaries, thanked his supporters and the entire APC family, adding the journey to win next year’s general election has just started.