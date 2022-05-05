By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – As Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong marks his 59th birthday, Senator representing Plateau South in the National Assembly, Professor Nora Dadu’ut has rejoiced with him, describing him as a visionary leader who means well to the people.

Dadu’ut whose seat the Governor is seeking to occupy in 2023 assured the Governor that she is in support of his political aspiration and wishes him well.

The Senator in a goodwill message she issued in Jos said, “I want to use this opportunity to thank His Excellency Governor Simon Lalong for his support and to say that I would always support his political aspiration. Governor Lalong who is our leader is a gentleman and a visionary leader who has over time shown his unalloyed commitment to the betterment of his people and continues to lead as a democrat and an unrepentant optimist.

“Governor Lalong who is also the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum is a committed patriot and a bridge-builder who has contributed immensely to the growth and development of Plateau. He is patriotic, purposeful, dedicated, and committed to issues that affect the country.

“I wish you excellent health and God’s continued guidance in the years ahead. I pray God Almighty to continue to grant you the wisdom and strength required to fulfill your desire for a prosperous and peaceful Plateau.”