Daddy B debuts with EP, ‘Daddy B Sings’

By Ephraim Oseji

Ben Auto Entertainment signed gospel music singer, Benedict Ukadike, a.k.a Daddy B has released his debut body of work, an EP titled ‘Daddy B Sings’.

The 6-track EP consists of songs including ‘Stay Together’, ‘Nyem Jesus’, ‘Lift Him High’, ‘Olugbala’, ‘Salvation’ and ‘Olorun Mimo’.

The lead single, ‘Stay Together’ is a song for couples, imploring them to stay, pray together and allow Jesus be their guide. This will ensure a happy and lasting relationship, as this is God’s will for all His children.

However, the visual for ‘Stay Together’ was shot and directed by ace Nigerian Music Video Director, Matt Max, while the audio was produced by talented music producer, Spice.

Benedict Ukadike is an alumnus of University of Lagos, Akoka. He is a Lawyer, Industrialist, Hotelier, Publisher, and Farmer among other endeavours. He is a fellow of Western Bible College, (now South West Theology School), Iperu, Ogun State.

He is an ambassador of the Kingdom of Assemblies Of God Church.