By Eguono Odjegba

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit, Zone A has announced the seizure of 7,250 bags of rice by its operatives, confirmed by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to be poisonous.

Addressing journalists in Lagos on Thursday, The acting Unit Controller, Hussein Ejibunu told reporters that following the confirmation of laboratory test by NAFDAC that the rice which is equivalent of 12 trailers, is therefore, not fit for consumption.

The anti-smugling chief disclosed that the affected rice is part of an impounded consignment imported from India; and enjoined traders and consumers alike to shun foreign rice, not only because their quality is suspicious but because government is determined to pursue the growth of our local rice believed to be more nutritious and safer.

He further disclosed that only one thousand bags of the rice named SIMBA, were declared poisonous by the examining authority.

Ejibunu said:“Pursuant to the Federal Government’s policy that encourages local production of rice against the importation of foreign parboiled rice, this Unit had seized 7,259 (of 50 kg each) bags of rice, which is an equivalent of over twelve (12) trucks load.

“Sequel to a laboratory test analysis on some of the seized foreign parboiled rice by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), one of the test parameters indicated some contents of lead (a soft heavy toxic malleable metallic element) in the tested rice; making it unfit for human consumption.

“Consequently, as a responsible government agency, we are letting Nigerians know that apart from the negative economic impact of importing foreign rice into the country, some of these imported rice are unhealthy for human consumption.

“Thus, we advise consumers to desist from patronizing the federal government banned foreign parboiled rice. We as citizens have a collective responsibility to safeguard our economy and health for the benefit of all.”

The Unit boss said other seizures made in the month of April 2022 included petrol, used clothes, used fridges, used tyres etc, with a cumulative Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N533,169,520.

“Notable among other seizures recorded within the month of April are: 55,800 litres of PMS, 73 bales of used clothes, 82 units of used fridges, 104 pieces of compressors, 143 bales of new textile, 1,264 pieces of used tyres, 156 cartons of frozen poultry, 7,960 pairs of new shoes, 240 pieces of ladies purse, 93 cartons of tin tomato, two units of foreign used vehicles, 11 pieces of used rugs.

“A total of twelve suspects were arrested in connection with some of the seizures; for committing various Customs offences.”

He continued: “Following series of diligent documentary checks on some initially cleared cargoes, demand notices (DN) were raised to the sum of N111,825,873.75K which was ultimately collected as revenue for the federal government.

“Apart from the federal government’s policies geared towards the protection of its local economy against foreign competitors, government in her wisdom prohibits goods like: used clothes, used fridges/compressors and used tyres among others; because of their attendant effects on the security, health and development of the economy.

“Therefore, Nigerians are urged to acquaint themselves with the import prohibition list for compliance and to cooperate with the Service to safeguard our country.”