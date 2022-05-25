By Godfrey Bivbere

The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, will keep up with development at the global level, especially as it concerns automation, the Customs Area Controller, CAC of Apapa Area 1 Command, Malanta Yusuf, has said.

Speaking at a sensitisation workshop for stakeholders on the planned deployment of the Vehicle Identification Number, VIN, valuation platform, Malanta said the Service is working at the automation of its processes, procedures and operations in line with global developments to make it user-friendly.

He stated: “The world is going digital; We cannot afford to stay behind. We have done a lot of checks and control on VIN. Automation of Customs process is very essential and valuation of vehicles is not out of place.

“Today, agents can sit down in their bedroom and process clearance of their cargoes. The new digital PAAR (Pre-Arrival Assessment Report) is another good development. Nigeria is not going to stay behind watching people take advantage of digital technology for business facilitation,” he said.

He, however, noted that if there is anything in need of adjustment, the NCS was also willing to make the necessary adjustment on the VIN valuation.

The Apapa Customs boss further explained that any valuation that is not captured in the system before the deployment is considered useless and has to be subjected to the new VIN valuation for it to be cleared from the port.

He however stressed that accidented vehicles are considered none standard and therefore cannot go through the new platform to be deployed.

Malanta also disclosed that such vehicles are to go through each Customs Area Controller, CAC, for valuation and clearance from the port.