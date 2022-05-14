Says agribusiness projects’ll foster peace, security

By Gabriel Ewepu and Fortune Eromosele – Abuja

As Nigeria currently battles with insecurity and other frightening challenges, a Civil Society Organisation, CSO, Joint Faith Peace Initiative, JFPI, conferred on National President of All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, Arc Kabir Ibrahim with ‘Inter-Faith Leadership Award’.

The National Coordinator Joint Faith Peace Initiative, Liberty Okon, who conferred the Award on Ibrahim, during the flag off ceremony of free fish farming training and empowerment programme in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, and the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk System for Agriculture Lending, NIRSAL.

The training was flagged off by the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Ramatu Aliyu, with theme: ‘The Role of Agribusiness as a Major Tool for the Promotion of National Unity and National Security’.

Okon said Ibrahim as the leader of Nigerian farmers has distinguished himself with efforts to bring about peace in the agricultural sector based on his rare leadership style and approach to critical issues, have “Singled you out among your peers as a leader worthy of celebration and emulation.

“Posterity will challenge us if we fail to recognize and document heroes like you.”

While explaining about the Award, according to him (Okon), the Interfaith Leadership Award is reserved for highly esteemed and credible elder statesmen and women (in every five years) who upholds undisputable public trust virtues and exhibits enviable integrity traits, created awareness of the negative implication of ethno-religious conflict and other social vices , and most have also made immense development contributions to their immediate environment and the larger society towards the entrenchment of peace and harmonious co-existence between the adherent of the Nigeria’s major religions-Christianity and Islam.

However, he pointed that empowerment through agribusiness can speedily and comfortably enhance peaceful coexistence and promote national peace and security, stressing that it has the capacity to compel and to propel to a great extent.

“Agriculture in time past, we all know it was the mainstay of our economy before the advent of black gold. Civilization began with agriculture and though humanity has changed significantly, agriculture still remains very important in the generating employment, revenue, economy and much more.

“No wonder the agricultural industry is still one of the biggest sources of employment, not forgetting other aspects such as the source of world’s food supply. Economy development is tied to the country’s agricultural sector, when trade, national revenue and employment are combined in a positive way, the country enjoys reduced poverty and boosted economic growth.

“There is a popular saying that ‘An idle mind is a devil’s workshop and a busy mind is God’s home’. In order to address and reduce the high level of menace in our dear nation, which to a great extent can majorly be caused by idleness; Joint Faith Peace Initiative considers the approach using Agribusiness Projects to further the course of fostering peaceful co-existence, national peace and security among our Nigeria populace”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria