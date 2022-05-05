A crossdresser has been allegedly beaten up and left with injuries by ‘area boys’ in a motor park in Lagos state.

In the video making round on social media, the crossdresser is seen with makeup and swollen face, limping.

Some Nigerians have reacted to this video:



@schick_ng: “This is wrong on every level’’

@tochi_nicole: ‘’This is just inhumane’’

@oluwadamiiilolaa: “E remain Bob risky’’

@iam_ameenaa: ‘’This is not right! Why beat him up like this? What exactly would this do???’’

@tommykastro: ‘’We no get sense for this country everybody just Dey do as dem like smh I pity us’’

@temy_tayor: ‘’Go back home and dress as your gender and work!’’

@king_agbontaen: ‘’Well deserved. The society is becoming something else.

‘’What message are we passing to the young generations.’’