A crossdresser has been allegedly beaten up and left with injuries by ‘area boys’ in a motor park in Lagos state.

In the video making round on social media, the crossdresser is seen with makeup and swollen face, limping.

Some Nigerians have reacted to this video:


@schick_ng: “This is wrong on every level’’

@tochi_nicole: ‘’This is just inhumane’’

@oluwadamiiilolaa: “E remain Bob risky’’

@iam_ameenaa: ‘’This is not right! Why beat him up like this? What exactly would this do???’’

@tommykastro: ‘’We no get sense for this country everybody just Dey do as dem like smh I pity us’’

@temy_tayor: ‘’Go back home and dress as your gender and work!’’

@king_agbontaen: ‘’Well deserved. The society is becoming something else.

‘’What message are we passing to the young generations.’’

Subscribe to our youtube channel

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.