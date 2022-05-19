As 2,793 vulnerable farmers to receive agro

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD, assisted 985 farmers in Kogi and Niger States with rice production inputs.

The farmers received the inputs at the Flag-off ceremony of ‘Rice Production Inputs under the IFAD COVID-19 pandemic Rural Poor Stimulus Facility Grant’.

Speaking at the handing over of the inputs to the benefiting farmers in Kogi and Niger States, the Acting National Programme Coordinator, FGN/IFAD Value Chain Development Programme, Dr Fatima Aliyu, explained the Value Chain Development Programme by IFAD is a joint programme With the Federal Government.

Aliyu said the aims of the programme is to basically improve farmers’ income and boost food security.

According to her, in Kogi State, the benefiting farmers include men 197 and 363 women, totaling 560 farmers, while in

Niger State 183 men and women 315 totaling 398 farmers

She said: “The Value Chain Development Programme (VCDP) is a joint program of the Federal Government of Nigeria and IFAD and is implemented by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

“The project aims to improve the incomes and food security of poor rural households engaged in the production, processing and marketing of rice and cassava on a sustainable basis. In early 2020, there was an outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic which affected the world and disrupted farming activities and food systems.

“To cushion the effect of Covid-19 pandemic on farmers, IFAD gave a grant tagged Rural Poor Stimulus Facility (RPSF) to VCDP through the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.”

She also said the grant is meant for vulnerable farmers in VCDP States of Enugu, Kogi, Nasarawa, Anambra, Benue, Niger, Taraba and Ebonyi to sustain production and help them recover more quickly from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Through the RPSF 2,793 vulnerable farmers will receive agro inputs to support their farming activities.

“A total of 602 farmers will receive these inputs free consisting of 40kg certified rice seeds, 2 litres of herbicides, 2 bags of NPK and 1 bag of Urea fertilizers in Kogi state.”

Meanwhile, she disclosed that the programme will provide extension services to targeted farmers who will receive trainings on good practices in the application of fertilizers and agro-chemicals as well as farm management and climate smart agriculture.

“To enhance transparency in the process, the Programme engaged International Fertilizer Development Centre (IFDC) for the effective management of the input – supply, redemption and delivery in all the 9 States through the voucher input redemption system”, she said.

While commending the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, and the Governor of Kogi State for their commitment towards boosting food production and enhancing farmers’ income and boosting job creation, she charged benefiting farmers to make judicious use of the inputs.

She (Aliyu) said, “The inputs are not meant to be sold out but for you to use them on your farms.

“We are going to support you with extension services and monitor your progress to ensure you have better yields to enhance your food security and incomes and ultimately your standard of living.”

