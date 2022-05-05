Court jails 2 sisters 5 months each for beating up neighbour

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday sentenced two sisters, Sarah, 27 and Felicia David, 25, to five months imprisonment each for beating up their neighbour.

The sisters, who reside in Sabon Tasha, Kaduna, pleaded guilty to assault, mischief and joint act.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, however, gave them an option to pay a fine of N15, 000 each.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo told the court that the matter was reported by Na Esther Francis, of the same address, on April 28 at the Sabon Tasha Police Station.

Leo said that the convicts beat up the complainant during a misunderstanding, tore her clothes and also destroyed her phone worth N98, 000.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 348, 365 and 327 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.

