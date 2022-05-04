Nollywood actor, producer, and director, Yul Edochie believes that the controversies surrounding his second marriage to Judy Austin are preparing him for ‘Aso Rock’.

Vanguard reports that Yul is a presidential aspirant in the 2023 presidential election under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

You would recall that the actor for some days now has kept the internet buzzing and generated lots of reactions after he shared the picture of his son with his second wife, Judy Austin, a Nollywood actress, on his Instagram page.

Sharing the boy’s picture, he wrote, “His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife, Judy Austin. And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children.”

This caused a stir among his fans and Nigerians who acted as online in-laws.

Yul’s wife, May Edochie, who he had been married to for 17 years with four kids, also reacted to the actor’s revelation, when she wrote, “May God judge you both.”

There were several comments from Nigerians and family members, especially from Yul’s father, veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, who allegedly said he only recognised the first wife according to tradition.

Yul Edochie subsequently hailed his first wife, May, via an Instagram post, where he shared her picture, saying she was his “undisputed number one.”

His revelation generated so many controversies and arguments for and against polygamy and polyandry.

While some said Yul wouldn’t have been castigated if he was a billionaire, some said the accusations would have been worse if he was a female.

The actor later expressed shock at how Nigerians were quick to respond to his revelation of a second wife compared to his acting and political career.

Nigerian broadcaster, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, however, said, “In my humble opinion, it would be in perfect equilibrium, if May Edochie married a second husband, had a child for him and then posted Yul’s pic with the comment below: @yuledochie, number one undisputed! sadly, life in Nigeria offers women very poor options.”

However, the actor has put out the blame for marrying a second wife on his first wife, May Edochie.

Yul who did this during an Instagram live session with Paulo Okoye talked about the controversies trailing his second marriage to colleague, Judy Austin.

Yul Edochie said, ” I don’t blame them, it is the love that they have for me that made them react that way. They don’t know the root for it, there is a reason for it. They don’t live in my house. A man wouldn’t come out to say everything in his home they can insult me but they wouldn’t understand”.

He added, “I believe this is preparing me for “Aso Rock” because for one to sit on that seat one has to be prepared for things like this”.

His interview didn’t sit well with Nigerians as they blasted him.

anabellq25: Trying to shift blame on the first wife. If not happy why not divorce and move on? Mtcheww

amyubah6 : D’s one don chop

apir_jw : Na so aso rock dream the take start? Make him marry more nah

pearlliehart: The more he talks, the less sensible he looks

After his first announcement, Nigerians blasted him for leaving his family issues aside to tackle the issue of a whole country.

“Fix your polygamous family issues first before begging for Presidential form, ” Daddy Freeze had blasted the actor.

However, Yul Edochie insisted that fans should leave him alone to sort his family affairs. He also maintained that he is ready to better the country if given the kind of support he deserves.

“I thank you all for your concern towards my family. The love, concern, and support you all have shown me and my family this past few days is overwhelming. Truly appreciated. Thank you. I promise you all that all is well and any issues arising in my family I will sort out amicably as it is my personal problem. For now, let’s focus on the general problem that affects us all which is the situation of our country. We have no other country to call our own therefore we must make it work. WE PIN. WE DIE HERE. (Yul Edochie),’ he posted on Instagram.

