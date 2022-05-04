Since its founding in 2007, Achievas Entertainment Limited―a fully registered, fast-growing entertainment company with interests in music, movie, sport and events―has always been associated with the biggest happenings within the entertainment circuit. As such, it easily won the bragging right as the “biggest show promoter” in Nigeria.

In this interview with Vanguard, Cole Paul Chiori, founder, MD and CEO of the company, explains what makes this big enchilada tick. In the same breath, he also clarifies the company’s unique relationship with musical artistes. Excerpts:

For a start, kindly clarify the scope of operations of Achievas Entertainment Limited?

Achievas Entertainment is an all-round entertainment company. We are into music, events, movie production, sports and content distribution.

Precisely, what informed the decision to set up this company?

The major reason for floating Achievas Entertainment is, first of all, my passion for music and entertainment generally. Then, with siblings and a few friends, all of us like-minds, we came together to register Achievas Entertainment company to help discover talents and harness these talents to reach their potential. It’s our own way of giving back to society. In fact, Achievas Entertainment discovered the artiste Solid Star who was on our label for over 10 years.

Thus far what are some of the big projects handled by Achievas that make up your track records?

We’ve been part of some major groundbreaking concerts in Eko Hotel such as OLIC 1-3 (Olamide Live in Concert 2014-2016). In 2017 we hosted the highest-grossing concert in Eko hotel, the Davido 30BG Concert. In 2018 we hosted Burna Live and, in 2019, we hosted Zlatan Live in Concert, 2baba Live in concert and Kizz Daniel live in concert. In 2021, we Hosted Buju Live and Patoranking In Concert. We also have a couple of Five Star-rated movies on Amazon. One of such is Knocking on Heavens Door, executively produced by Achievas Entertainment.

What is your working format?

Achievas Entertainment is modelled after Sony Music and Atlantic Records and once had in its stable the likes of Solidstar, Attitude and Jeffy Jay. But presently, we are not signing artistes in full capacity; we are open to collaborations with artistes and currently working with a few artists on non-disclosure terms.

What yardstick do you use in selecting your artistes?

Once an artiste is talented and is willing to adhere to our terms of collaboration, we can conveniently work with him or her.

There is a popular opinion that managing musical artistes is problematic. What is Achievas Entertainment Limited doing differently in managing its stable?

The major challenge in managing most talented persons is their urge to leave the label once they hit the limelight. Instead of outright signing, we collaborate with the artiste so they can walk away anytime they feel like it. This is what we do differently in Achievas Entertainment―we allow the artiste to take the driver’s seat.

What is the long-term objective of your record label?

The long term objective for Achievas Entertainment is to remain a global player to reckon with and to be known for delivering quality and exceptional services. We are presently working on a couple of projects―a concert and a movie―which we will soon unveil to let the world.

Record labels come and go; what are the assurances that Acheivas Entertainment Limited can sustain its record label?

Aside from having a record label, we are an all-round entertainment company. At any point, there is a project we are working on, either in the sports sector, movies, content production, events or even music.

Entertainment entrepreneur seems to be focusing more on music than other forms of entertainment. Why is the music business such a big deal in Nigeria?



In Achievas Entertainment, we do not focus exclusively on music. The system today supports the artiste to be in the driver’s seat. Most music executives today are themselves, musicians. That is why we are encouraging artistes to only collaborate and not sign off their future to a businessman without passion for music. Afrobeat has come to stay globally. We are recognised. And the only way to avoid litigations between artistes and labels is to collaborate with moneybags and businessmen who are interested in the music business.