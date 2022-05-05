.

By Musa Na Annabi Sokoto

The Chief of Army Staff Lt General Faruku Yahaya on Thursday commissioned the newly completed Quarter regimental sergeant major, (RSM) of 8 Division, Sokoto.

The quarters were built to accommodate the RSM of 8 Division and that of Garrison command aimed at providing the two officers with a befitting accommodation.

Speaking at the occasion Yahaya said the commissioning of the official quarters is part of his welfare agenda in prestigious recognition of the office of RSM in the Nigerian Army and also to boost their Morales to serve the force better

He noted that the Nigerian Army is Known for rewards for performing and sanctions for erring officers.

In his remark the General Officer Command (GOC) Nigerian Army 8 Division, Sokoto Major General Uwem Bassey said the gesture is part of the COAS directive to massive construction of befitting official residences for RSMs in all the Divisions across the country.

On his part, the commandant 48 Engineering brigade Brig General Obot Silas Obot said the contract was handled by Alabins investment supervised by the Nigerian Army engineering corps.

The COAS commissioned other projects at the Garrison after touring the barracks to inspect some facilities

The highlight of the event was the presentation of the keys of the houses to the two beneficiaries by the chief of army staff.