By Prince Okafor

Following concerns ranging from rising sea levels, environmental pollutions, amongst others, the Federal Government has been charged to initiate strategic response to mitigate climate change menace.

This was the submission of the founder of the founder of Pan African climate advocacy NGO, Our Tomorrow Endowment, founder, Emeka Obasi, in a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Obasi noted that, attention to climate change and environmental pollution is very important because of the danger they pose, particularly to Nigeria and Africa’s survival.

He said: “On the 22nd of April was the Earth day and the theme was ‘Invest in our planet.’ I have resolved to invest my time and contribute my quota to raise awareness about the impending dangers of climate change and environmental pollution.

“For instance, in Ogoni Land, Rivers State, the environment has been degraded by oil spills; farmlands have been destroyed and water bodies polluted. In the Port Harcourt metropolis, black soot has become a terrifying fact of life.

“The people of the region complained bitterly because their means of livelihood, which revolves around fishing and farming, has been destroyed. The situation is similar in most parts of the state and indeed the entire Niger Delta region.

“I also witnessed the threat that rising sea levels pose to inhabitants of the coastal areas of Lagos, and equally got acquainted with the devastating impact desertification is already having in the northern parts of the country.

“Indeed, across Africa, we are witnessing the most severe effects of climate change. It has led to seasons of drought, excess floods and desertification which have exacerbated the security situation in the continent.

“UNICEF projects that as many as 20 million people in Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia will need water and food assistance in the next six months. At the moment, nearly 5.5 million children in these four countries are threatened by acute malnutrition and an estimated 1.4 million children by severe acute malnutrition. There are fears that this number will increase by 50 percent if the rains do not come in the next three months.

“The situation is dire and unfortunately, there is not much continental effort to tackle it. Mr. President, you have a responsibility, as the leader of the most populous country in Africa, appropriately nicknamed the Giant of Africa to step up to the challenge, mobilize the entire continent and lead the campaign against climate change and environmental pollution.”