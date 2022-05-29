In commemoration of Children’s Day, Bridge Nigeria organised special career lessons and mentoring sessions to give pupils an up-close look at different career paths and connect their learning to the real world. The children came to school dressed in their chosen professional attire to help connect what they learn in school with the workplace.

The Career themed children’s day celebration was organised in all Bridge community schools across Lagos and Osun state to help the pupils to start thinking about what they want to do as adults. Successful professionals from different walks of life in the communities were also invited to share insights about their career and details about necessary education and training for career success.

According to the Academic Manager, Bridge Nigeria, Ezinne Tochie-Asogwa noted that reading about a career in a textbook is very different from learning about a career straight from someone in the field. Speaking on why Bridge Nigeria organised the career mentoring session, “It provides an interactive and dynamic learning experience, where pupils can learn about a career especially the ones they have never heard of, ask questions directly to professionals and learn what skills and education are required for the industries and fields they have interest in.”

Meanwhile, the children at Bridge Nigeria have expressed their optimism about actualizing their future dreams. Ten-year-old pupil, Harry Adedeji says Bridge teachers make learning fun, the extra coaching and personable approach to teaching used by Bridge helps him understand his lessons. Harry hopes to become an Inventor in the future so that he can create new things that will make life easier for people. On her part, Eleven-year-old pupil, Aishat Yusuf hopes to become a medical doctor in future so that she can treat the sick and help reduce the mortality rate in Nigeria. According to Aishat, her school has opened her eyes to the possibility of becoming anything one aspires to be. “As long as I continue to study and remain focused, I will become a successful doctor in the future.” She said.

Bridge Nigeria is a network of nursery and primary schools in underserved communities in Lagos and Osun State, creating opportunities for children to grow. Bridge schools are places of equal opportunity and equal learning benefits for all children. For consecutive years, Bridge Pupils have excelled in the national common entrance examinations, securing admissions on merit and gaining scholarships into aspirational secondary schools across the country as a result of their top performances.

The United Nations set November 20 aside for Children’s Day celebration. The day was first established in 1954 as Universal Children’s Day to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children’s welfare. In Nigeria, May 27 is Children’s Day, the day is set aside to honour the younger generation and bring to the front burner issues affecting the younger generation including their rights to health, education and protection.

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari in his 2022 children’s Day message acknowledged the place of education in the development of every country while pledging that his administration will continue to work hard to ensure that every child has access to education, which prepares them for a bright future.